Conor McGregor issues three-word reaction to hilarious training comparison video between him and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon in 2024 after nearly three years of inactivity. The former double champ, who has not competed since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021, will reportedly return in a middleweight bout against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week on June 29.

'The Notorious' responded to a video showing stark differences in the actions of the two fighters leading up to the bout. Combat Edge shared a video to X, which is edited to show McGregor partying and Chandler training, captioning the tweet:

"Tranning Camp has begun! @MikeChandlerMMA @TheNotoriousMMA #workoutoftheday"

Check out the tweet from Combat Edge below:

McGregor quote tweeted the video, stating:

"All systems go!"

Check out Conor McGregor's response below:

McGregor previously shared a similar video, which shows him partying while Chandler is training for the bout. The post concluded with an edited clip of him knocking out the No.5-ranked lightweight.

Check out Conor McGregor's previous tweet below:

While many have called out McGregor for his partying ways, the bout is just under six months away. Despite the partying, mixed with his inactivity, 'The Notorious' has plenty of time to prepare for his opponent. Furthermore, while he has been partying, the former double champ has also shared plenty of footage of him training ahead of his comeback.

Conor McGregor recently revealed the details of his return bout

Conor McGregor's long awaited return to the octagon appears to be set for 2024. After coaching season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler, mixed martial arts fans expected 'The Notorious' hiatus from the octagon to come to an end in 2023. While that did not come to fruition, the former double champ recently announced that the pair will clash at International Fight Week in 2024.

In a video shared to X, McGregor stated:

"Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor for the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June the 29th. And the opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds."

Check out the announcement below:

While many expected McGregor to return at UFC 300, it appears that will not be the case. Fans, however, will not have to wait much longer as he will make his highly anticipated return in just a few months.