"I'm gonna break a head" - Conor McGregor issues warning after denting mitts with explosive punches in training

Conor McGregor is sure to pack a punch at 170lbs upon his imminent octagon return. The Irishman recently took to Twitter to share a video of him doing some pad work at the Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin. The former two-division UFC champion rained down some lusty blows, which seemed to dent the mitts he was hitting.

McGregor's punches looked sharp and explosive as he practiced hooks and uppercut combinations. He also warned other fighters, claiming he'll "break a head" with the power in his hands and add to his collection of knockout victories. McGregor wrote:

"I’m gonna break a head with these. Add it to the list of heads."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I'm gonna break a head with these. Add it to the list of heads.

McGregor is currently in the final stages of recovering from his leg injury and is looking to return to the octagon later this year. The Irishman revealed that he would likely move up to welterweight upon his UFC return and expressed a desire to challenge Kamaru Usman for the title. In an interview with The Mac Life, he stated:

"Myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute...Why cut the weight? I've already won the 155-pound title...I feel confident against Usman -- a jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What's he going to do? Where's the danger here? I don't see danger."

Kamaru Usman is currently expected to defend his title against Leon Edwards later this year. If McGregor decides to return during the same time as the anticipated timeline for the Usman-Edwards fight, it'll be interesting to see how the promotion handles the situation.

Michael Chandler wants to welcome Conor McGregor back to the octagon later this year

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler seems to have set his sights on Conor McGregor. Chandler, who is set to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, wants to share the octagon with the Irishman next. 'Iron' is confident of his chances of beating Ferguson next month.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting



Michael Chandler looking past next fight to Conor McGregor bout this summer

Once he gets past that fight, Chandler hopes to prepare for another fight in July or August, which is the tentative timeline for McGregor's much-awaited octagon return. Chandler knows that a fight with McGregor will attract a lot of eyeballs, and he wants to perform under the brightest lights against the biggest star in the promotion.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler said:

"I want the Conor fight just for the magnitude of the moment. Stepping inside the octagon and doing something monumental by fighting him. Having all of the mixed martial arts eyeballs, eyeballs all across the world. You don’t get a bigger platform than fighting Conor McGregor. So that’s what I would love to happen if I don’t get the title shot. July, August works great for me."

