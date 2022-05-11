Conor McGregor issues warning with pictures of training - "Watch your mouth"

Conor McGregor has issued a warning to those who have challenged him inside the octagon. He recently posted pictures of his training on Twitter and shared some stern words for those who doubt him and his ability:

"I'm telling you, watch your mouth."

Check out the tweet below:

McGregor did not mention anyone specifically in the post. However, recent callouts from Charles Oliveira and Michael Chander and now-deleted posts on social media suggest whom the Irishman is referring to. In one deleted tweet, 'Notorious' had initially responded to the callout from 'Do Bronx':

"I'm not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I'd love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I'm unbeaten against Brazil. All KO's. I've some thinking to do"

xBUZZYB3ARx @xBUZZYB3ARx Conor McGregor issues a STRONG response to Charles Oliveira after UFC 274 Conor McGregor issues a STRONG response to Charles Oliveira after UFC 274 😤 https://t.co/Qccrisy4hG

McGregor has had mixed results as of late inside the cage. He's 1-3 in his last four appearances. The former champion has surely paid the price for time away from the UFC. Four fights in four years has so far proved not enough, but that hasn't stopped the Irishman from being the most wanted man in the UFC.

Despite these scarce appearances, McGregor remains the biggest commodity in the UFC. Every fighter wants to fight him and it's no surprise. The drawing power of the former multi-weight champion continues to be the biggest in the organization. The top five highest selling pay-per-views in the UFC all have one thing in common: 'Notorious' is on every one of them.

Michael Chandler also called out Conor McGregor at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira ended up being the second fighter to call out Conor McGregor at UFC 274. The first was Michael Chandler. 'Iron' defeated Tony Ferguson with one of the most devastating knockouts in UFC history. The always charismatic American then cut one of the most electrifying post-fight promos where he called out the Irishman:

"If Dana White has one lapse in judgment and gives the next title shot to someone else, then I've got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor! You gotta come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. I want to up the stakes Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest, I want you at your best. You and me at 170!"

UFC @ufc #UFC274 A fired up @MikeChandlerMMA gets on the mic after his incredible KO victory last night A fired up @MikeChandlerMMA gets on the mic after his incredible KO victory last night 🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/ea4pPcLjHt

It seems as though everyone wants to fight Conor McGregor. The question now is who will the Irishman choose. Initially suggesting his return fight could be against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, 'Notorious' could now be swayed by calls from Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

Edited by Aziel Karthak