"You back your own no matter what!" - Conor McGregor lauds "Proper Irish" fan who chooses him over Mike Tyson in a fight 

Conor McGregor commended an Irish fan for picking him to win in a fight against heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Taking to social media, the Irish megastar lauded the fan for siding with her fellow compatriot, labeling her a "Proper Irish lady". McGregor also stated that he wished to reach out and present her with a gift for backing him despite being in the United States. Here's what McGregor wrote as he reshared the video with the fan's reaction:

"Who is this Proper Irish lady loyal to the backbone in the US can anyone tell me? I wish to reach out and gift. That is how you do it! If you ever found yourself publicly going against your own. You are a loser. No two ways about it. L.O.S.E.R Loser."

He added:

"Whatever about anything, you back your own no matter what! Respect this Proper Irish woman in New York backing her own! What it is all about! Back. Your. Own. Ireland baby! Ya’s’r all nuts I love ya’s. Even the little turn coat red coats. I forgive. Yous are going through enough, losers 😂 Ireland baby! The one, the fucking only! Ireland 🇮🇪☘️"

Conor McGregor has always had huge support from Irish fans since the start of his UFC career. The 33-year-old continues to enjoy a massive following from his loyal fans, despite being unsuccessful in his recent bouts.

Conor McGregor takes a hilarious jibe at Irish fans for muted reception after returning home with UFC titles

Conor McGregor has taken a hilarious jibe at the Irish fans for the reception he received in Dublin after capturing titles across two weight classes in the UFC.

He took a jibe in reaction to the massive reception Jiri Prochazka recently received from the fans. This was when he travelled back home with the newly won light heavyweight title.

Here's what 'The Notorious' wrote on Twitter as he congratulated the Czech fighter and Paradigm Sports stablemate:

"All I got was a howya from Mary in baggage claim. Huge congrats to the Czech Republic and to my @ParadigmSports stablemate @jiri_bjp 🇨🇿."

Conor McGregor made history when he became the first simultaneous two-division champion in the UFC. The Irishman captured featherweight gold when he dispatched Jose Aldo in 13 seconds with a vicious knockout in late 2015. 'The Notorious' went on to capture the lightweight title by defeating Eddie Alvarez the following year.

McGregor hasn't found much success inside the octagon since vacating the two titles. The Irish star is on a two-fight losing skid. He is preparing for his much-anticipated UFC return following a leg injury he sustained against Dustin Poirier last July.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far