Conor McGregor leaks messages he had with Dana White regarding multiple fight ideas

While Conor McGregor announced on Twitter that he is seemingly set for a Boxing match against the legendary Manny Pacquiao, the Irishman also revealed the exchanges he had with UFC President Dana White prior to the COVID-19 pandemic had struck.

Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor posted a series of tweets and responded to UFC veteran Diego Sanchez, who recently expressed his interest in facing the Irishman inside the Octagon. And surprisingly enough, McGregor also considered fighting Sanchez and had asked the UFC to book the fight after the latter's bout against Michel Pereira.

The Irishman took note of Sanchez's latest comments and further added that he asked the UFC to book a fight between the pair in Dublin, Ireland of all places. Lastly, Conor McGregor wished the veteran luck ahead of his fight this weekend.

Here is what Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter:

To Diego Sanchez...

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Conor McGregor's to fight Manny Pacquiao next?

In early 2020, Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 246. At the pay-per-view, The Notorious One put away the veteran Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds and with the win, marked the triumphant return of the former two-division UFC Champion for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

3 weeks post my last record breaking event, I was campaigning for another blockbuster McGregor event to take place.

Sad about my season I must say 😔 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

While it was reportedly claimed by McGregor that he was looking to keep himself active in the UFC throughout 2020, the former UFC Lightweight Champion eventually decided to retire after the COVID-19 outbreak. It was initially noted that the UFC had failed to negotiate a fight with McGregor and in his recent tweet, the Irishman shared numerous screenshots to prove it as well.

After failing to come to terms for a fight against Diego Sanchez, Conor McGregor also asked for a fight against Justin Gaethje but as it turned out, even that fight never came to fruition.