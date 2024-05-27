Conor McGregor leaves six-word comment on Paige VanZant's new post-fight snap partially showing off back tattoo

While many were not too impressed with Paige VanZant's split-decision draw against Elle Brooke, Conor McGregor was all praise for the former UFC star.

Brooke surprised many at the recently concluded Misfits Boxing 15, as she showcased a competitive fight against the former professional mixed martial artist. The social media star scored a knockdown against '12 Guage' in the opening round.

However, it seems the result hasn't broken VanZant's spirits. Following the fight, the BKFC veteran took to Instagram to post a picture, partially showing off her back tattoo. (Check out the tattoo here.)

While the post invited flak from fight fans, slamming her for what they thought was an underwhelming performance against Brooke, 'The Notorious' commended '12 Guage', writing:

"Well in Paige! What a fighter."

Regardless of McGregor's praises, VanZant's combat sports career has seen better days. '12 Guage' hasn't won a fight in over five years. Her last win came in a second-round armbar finish against Rachael Ostovich at UFC on ESPN+ 1.

Since then, she has lost once in MMA, twice in bare-knuckle boxing, and now has a draw in boxing.

Despite her fighting career going through a rough patch, VanZant has found immense financial success on social media. She is currently one of the top stars on OnlyF*ns.

Much like VanZant, McGregor also hasn't tasted victory in a while. He last had his hand raised in a first-round TKO win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. The Irishman will next be seen against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Paige VanZant on what made Conor McGregor special

Paige VanZant believes Conor McGregor is the most valuable proponent that made UFC and by extension MMA into a household name.

According to '12 Guage', the Irishman is unique in the sense that he got out of the shadow of being just a fighter and was able to market his personality, to the point where his record didn't affect his stock anymore.

During an interview with BroBible in 2021, the 30-year-old said:

"I think he is a genius... There were amazing stars of MMA based on their capability and the way they competed in the octagon... but there is nobody that has done it like Conor McGregor, to where he knew how to market himself and it didn't matter if he was winning or losing, people love him... He was able to get out of, 'I'm not just an MMA fighter,' he was the first one to get paid for who he is... no one will ever be able to have his originality."

