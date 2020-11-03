Conor McGregor likely to fight for vacant title if Khabib Nurmagomedov is stripped - Daniel Cormier

Conor McGregor was one of the first fighters to congratulate Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian announced his shock retirement following a submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

And if The Eagle’s longtime training partner Daniel Cormier is to be believed, Conor McGregor will surely fight for the vacant belt if Khabib is stripped of the title.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of his podcast, DC said,

“You want to be the guy standing across Conor McGregor in January. If you are him (Dustin Poirier), if you are (Justin) Gaethje, if you are (Tony) Ferguson, it doesn't matter who it is at 155. You want to be on that opposite side because the reality is this – if there is going to be a stripping of Nurmagomedov and putting the championship on the line, it's probably going to involve Conor McGregor. Even though I do believe it should be Dustin (Poirier) vs. Justin (Gaethje).”

While Conor Mcgregor’s critics will be quick to dismiss his claim to the belt citing his tendency to taste different waters, The Notorious recently committed to fighting in the lightweight division.

For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that!

170 is in my thoughts also however.

You know me for doubling up... https://t.co/wmrg4Y9Cvl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor last fought in January earlier this year at UFC 246. He finished Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the first round

Conor McGregor set to fight Dustin Poirier early in 2021

Advertisement

Conor is scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in early 2021 although the exact date is to be confirmed.

While fighters were keen on making this a welterweight affair, UFC president Dana White said that it made ‘no sense’ having the two fight at 170 pounds.

Both fighters have since publically mentioned that the fight will indeed be at lightweight.

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming 👑 pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

The two previously met in 2014 at UFC 178 albeit in the featherweight division. McGregor would win that bout via TKO in less than two minutes of the first round.

He would then go on and knock out Jose Aldo for the strap in 13 seconds.

Both fighters have since improved exponentially and the rematch promises to be an intriguing affair with implications on the lightweight division championship.