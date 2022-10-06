"I’m gonna lead hook coffin box people when I get back" - Conor McGregor likens the look of his return to Mark Hunt's iconic and devastating KO of Stefan Struve

In the midst of the uncertainty surrounding his MMA career, Conor McGregor has reignited rumors of his eventual return after likening his comeback to Mark Hunt's knockout of Stefan Struve.

'The Notorious' shed doubts about his future in the sport when he shared a post stating, 'MMA, I'll never forget you.' It seems like the Irishman is prepared to step foot back into the octagon, but will first push fighting to the side as he ventures into other lines of work.

Reacting to an old video of Mark Hunt scoring a knockout over Stefan Struve, Conor McGregor insisted that he's going to "lead hook coffin box people" upon his MMA return, saying:

"The little run he done post his back hand landing was absolute apple juice! Nice shot! I'm gonna lead hook coffin box people when I get back with this exact same motion. Clean."

The former two-division UFC champion is known for implementing numerous strikes into his game, so it may not be a surprise to many to see him execute Mark Hunt's left hook to perfection the next time he makes an octagon appearance.

Many are waiting for Conor McGregor to display his skills in the cage once again. For now, the 34-year-old is focusing his time on acting as he prepares to make his big screen debut in the upcoming remake of the 80s action movie Road House.

Conor McGregor's UFC return

While there's no official date set for McGregor to compete in mixed martial arts again, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding who the knockout artist will face next.

The obvious answer would be a fourth outing against Dustin Poirier following a sickening injury that cut their fight short last time out. The veteran does have other options.

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje have both publicly called for fights against the SBG Ireland representative. Although fans would relish the idea of these matchups, it seems the former two division champion is looking elsewhere.

Since being injured, Conor McGregor has piled on the muscles and looks way too big to cut back down to lightweight. Though nothing is official, McGregor did state on Twitter that his next move will come at welterweight. This opens up potential matchups with a handful of athletes that currently reside in the 170lb division.

