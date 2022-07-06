"Still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious" - "Real goer" Conor McGregor stacks his achievements as he looks forward to his UFC Hall of Fame induction

Conor McGregor's accomplishments over the past decade have been staggering. He has seen and done it all in the UFC, the highs and the lows. Which is why he has his sights trained on being immortalized in the annals of combat sports by being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In the aftermath of the recently concluded UFC Hall of Fame 2022, where his longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov was inducted into the Modern Era Wing, McGregor tweeted expectantly:

"Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer."

'The Notorious' did not get much wrong with his tweet. He truly set the standard over the last decade when it came to sheer entertainment and commercial value. It was not empty showmanship. McGregor delivered inside the octagon too, becoming the first 'champ champ' in UFC history.

McGregor's UFC 205 victory over Eddie Alvarez allowed him to strap a second championship belt to his waist, adding the lightweight title to his featherweight title.

On this day in 2016: Conor McGregor became the double champ at UFC 205. On this day in 2016: Conor McGregor became the double champ at UFC 205. 🏆🇮🇪 https://t.co/a2xhDTMaYZ

Likewise, his UFC 194 performance brought the fight against Jose Aldo to an end within 13 seconds, a championship record finish.

As for financials, Conor McGregor by far surpasses anyone combat sport has ever seen. Four of the top five gates at UFC pay-per-view events feature the Irishman, a truly incredible hay-maker and clearly an audience favorite across the world.

Conor McGregor's place in the UFC Hall of Fame is set in stone, and it is only a matter of when.

Conor McGregor is not done with the UFC just yet

Perhaps the most exciting part of his latest tweet was Conor McGregor teasing a return to action soon. He claims that he is in no rush to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as he's still in it to 'bust noses open and put opps unconscious'.

The former lightweight and featherweight champion has not fought since July 2021, when he lost his second consecutive fight to Dustin Poirier and broke his leg. Ever since, he has been hard at recovery and has shared constant updates of his training on his social media.

A return to the contender-heavy lightweight division is expected. Perhaps a shakeup in the form of an explosive Irishman is all the division needs. Perhaps it is all 'The Notorious' needs to remind the world why he deserves that Hall of Fame spot.

