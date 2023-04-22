Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have shared a rivalry for many years, with the pair still sending verbal jabs at one another to this day. However, McGregor took to Twitter earlier today to share his support for Diaz following the Stockton native's recent scuffle at a Misfits Boxing event.

The former UFC fighter was first seen hurling a water bottle at Chase DeMoor, much to the amusement of 'The Notorious'.

Nate Diaz was then captured choking a Logan Paul lookalike unconscious outside the arena. Diaz can be seen landing several knees to the body of the Paul doppelganger before securing a guillotine choke that left him unconscious.

Conor McGregor reacted with delight to footage of Nate Diaz's brawl and said:

"Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha"

See the tweet below:

"Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa"

Nate Diaz was in attendance at Misfits Boxing's MF & DAZN: X Series 006 event as his teammate, Chris Avila, took on Paul Bamba in a boxing match. According to reports, DeMoor began trash-talking Diaz whilst sitting several rows behind him, which instigated the clash.

Conor McGregor reminisces about his brutal shoulder strikes against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Conor McGregor made his return to the octagon in 2020 after more than a year away from the sport against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The bout was a highly anticipated affair, as fans were eager to see how the Irishman would bounce back from his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his previous fight.

Fans were not made to wait long as McGregor opened the fight with a barrage of brutal shoulder strikes that broke Cerrone's nose and orbital bone. 'The Notorious' did not let up and finished his opponent 40 seconds into the first round.

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to reminisce about the shoulder strikes he landed and said:

"Listen to the sound of the breaks. The first one breaks the nose, then the following two break the orbital socket."

See the post below:

Conor McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return to the UFC against Michael Chandler, although a date for the bout has not been confirmed. 'The Notorious' broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 and completed the rehabilitation on the injury in late 2022.

McGregor and Chandler were announced as the two coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which is set to air from May 30 to August 15.

Following the season finale of the show, the two coaches usually battle in the octagon. However, Conor McGregor has not re-entered the USADA drug testing pool since he was removed in 2021. According to reports, the Irishman will need to re-enter the pool for at least six months before he is cleared to fight.

