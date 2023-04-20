Conor McGregor makes false claims about Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in deleted tweet

UFC 229, headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, is the top-earning pay-per-view in UFC history. When the duo locked horns in the octagon in 2018, the Dagestni came out on top, submitting 'The Notorious' in the fourth round.

However, McGregor feels that the fight was much closer than people remember. In a now-deleted tweet, the Irismman made a false claim, saying that he won two rounds against 'The Eagle'. He wrote:

"Incorrect, uneducated dribble. I won round 1. He won round 2. I won round 3. He caught me in 4."

Despite the former two-division champion's personal beliefs, the fact of the matter is that McGregor won only a single round at UFC 229. According to the official scorecard, 'The Eagle' took the first two rounds and McGregor won the third.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered by many to be the greatest lightweight in UFC history. The former undefeated lightweight champion retired from active competition in 2020.

After almost a year and a half of being sidelined owing to a leg injury, Conor McGregor returned to host The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year. 'The Notorious' is expected to face former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler later this year.

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: When Joe Rogan defended 'The Notorious' for tapping out

When Conor McGregor tapped out against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, many fight fans criticized the Irishman for what they thought was a premature tap. However, UFC commentator Joe Rogan doesn't subscribe to that opinion.

During episode #1200 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he explained why Conor McGregor's tap wasn't premature. Rogan elaborated on the nuances of Nurmagomedov's fulcrum choke, saying:

"There was many people that don't train that thinks that was something that you shouldn't tap to. They are out of their f*****g mind. That's what's called a fulcrum choke... It really feels like your f****g head is going to pop off. What he is doing is he is wrapping around the face, and you don't have to even go under the jaw, you can get it on the chin, especially if you are as strong as Khabib."

"Then you clap your hands together and you're pressing you're forearm against his back... and your f*****g head is just like eeeeh. And Khabib is soo strong, he's been grappling since he was a baby... So all those folks out there that were saying that it wasn't a choke need to go have someone apply that to them, and they need to start training jiu-jitsu and stop f*****g talking about MMA submissions."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

