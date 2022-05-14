Conor McGregor mourns passing of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan - "His legacy is historic"

Conor McGregor has reacted to the unfortunate demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter to mourn the passing of the president of the United Arab Emirates:

"I am mourning with the people of the UAE at the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. His legacy is historic."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

His legacy is historic. I am mourning with the people of the UAE at the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin ZayedHis legacy is historic. I am mourning with the people of the UAE at the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed 🙏His legacy is historic. https://t.co/dPSJqi5RN4

Al Nahyan passed away on May 13. He was 73 years old at the time and had allegedly been battling a severe illness for a considerable amount of time. In an official statement confirming the demise of the UAE president, Emirati state news agency WAM stated the following:

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and the UAE people patience and solace."

Al Nahyan became president of the UAE in 2004 and remained in office until his death on May 13, 2022. Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with a height of 2,722 ft., is named after him.

Conor McGregor is a wanted man in the UFC despite his year-long absence

Conor McGregor seems to be inching closer to a potential return to the octagon with every passing day. The Irishman is yet to be cleared to start MMA sparring. However, he has been doing some rigorous boxing training at the Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin, Ireland.

'Notorious' recently shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen comfortably squatting with weights. This indicates that his injured leg has almost healed. If and when he does return to the cage, McGregor will certainly not be short of options.

At the recently concluded UFC 274 pay-per-view, two of the biggest winners on the night – Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira – both called out McGregor after their respective victories.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



"Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!"



@CharlesDoBronxs



#UFC274 "There's something missing here. The champion has a name and it's Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira.""Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!" "There's something missing here. The champion has a name and it's Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira.""Hey, Conor McGregor you coming up or are you gonna run away?!"@CharlesDoBronxs 😤 #UFC274 https://t.co/ZWqAQTKRTi

'Notorious' has been challenged by Michael Chandler for a fight at his now preferred 170lbs division. However, the lure of a title shot could mean that he'll make his return in the lightweight division.

Edited by Aziel Karthak