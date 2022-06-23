Conor McGregor mural helps UK authorities arrest drug dealer 

36-year-old drug dealer Ryan Palin was arrested by Merseyside Police after they found a mural of Conor McGregor on the drug dealer's phone. Police matched the image from the encrypted phone to a mural on the wall of Palin's home in Caldy, Wirral.

After decrypting the phone, police found evidence suggesting that Palin was the person behind the handle 'Titch.com', which was facilitating a plot to supply huge amounts of class A and B drugs during 2019-2020.

Watch a video of the drug bust below:

Palin is accused of conspiring to supply 700 kilograms of cocaine, 15 kilograms of heroin, and 40 kilograms of amphetamine during this period.

Ryan Palin was sentenced to 29 years in prison by the Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year after being found guilty of supplying various class A and B drugs.

After a raid at the drug dealer's home in 2021, the police revealed that they had seized designer clothes and watches worth $136,000 and $129,000, respectively.

The drug dealer was apprehended as a result of a pan-European operation in which regional organized crime units, UK police, the National Crime Agency, and local law enforcement collaborated.

Conor McGregor drug tested four times after Joe Rogan's joke

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was drug tested four times by USADA this year following Joe Rogan's joke on the JRE podcast in December. Reacting to the Irishman's bulked-up physique, the comedian joked that USADA would be giving the fighter a visit:

"That's him now, super jacked. USADA is going to take a visit to him soon."

Watch Joe Rogan's USADA joke about McGregor below:

'Notorious' bulked up during his recovery from his leg break at UFC 264. Last November, McGregor revealed that he weighed 85kgs. For a time, the fighter looked more like a welterweight.

The Irishman was visited four times by USADA in just the first two months of 2022. Perhaps Rogan's remarks and the the former champ-champ's new physique had something to do with that?

As per reports, the UFC superstar is eyeing an early 2023 return to the octagon. 'Notorious' has called out several 'big name' opponents, including current UFC lightweight champion Charles Olivera and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, for his return.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

In a recent interview, UFC president Dana White also stated his interest in making a possible Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler matchup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far