Apart from succeeding in MMA, if there is anything else that Conor McGregor has gained equal rewards in, it would be his business ventures. Ever since he made a name for himself in the UFC, The Notorious has incessantly buckled down with an aim of flourishing his businesses.

The Irishman is the owner of Proper 12 Whiskey and also owns his media company, The Mac Life. He is endorsed by some of the biggest brands in the world which include the likes of Beats by Dre, Monster Energy and Rebook. McGregor's success in business ventures makes him the richest MMA fighter in the world.

Conor McGregor offers a sneak peek at his Netflix collaboration

Conor McGregor also owns a production company, Claymore Productions, which is set to collaborate with Netflix. The 32-year-old recently took to social media to offer the fans a sneak peek into what looks like a potential project involving Netflix. In the video, The Notorious can be seen sparring with an individual.

Claymore Productions • Netflix pic.twitter.com/BRltCPYZLP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2020

In a recent interview, McGregor revealed that Claymore Productions will be collaborating with Netflix, and noted that he has got "big things planned" with the OTT giants.

"I've got Claymore Productions also, which is a production company, and we have got big things planned with Netflix regarding my own movies, as well as executive producer of other ventures," said McGregor.

McGregor is not a new kid on the block when it comes to being involved in the movie industry. He previously acted as an executive producer in his own highly-successful documentary, Conor McGregor: Notorious.

Conor McGregor set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated bout against Dustin Poirier is set to go down at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021. The Notorious is coming off an incredible first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone, whereas, Dustin Poirier last shared the cage with Dan Hooker in an absolute slugfest when the two lightweights squared off in July 2020.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement has left the UFC lightweight division wide open, and while The Eagle's future at the promotion is somewhat uncertain, the crucial bout between McGregor and Poirier could see the winner of this fight contending for the belt in his next match.