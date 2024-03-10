Conor McGregor offers uncharacteristic reaction to Dustin Poirier's stellar KO win over Benoît Saint Denis, Islam Makhachev joins in

Conor McGregor has just reacted to the UFC 299 co-main event, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Dustin Poirier vs. Benoît Saint Denis matchup, which ended with a thunderous knockout for 'The Diamond.' While the Irishman usually reacts to most fights with dismissal, mockery, or vitriol, this time was different.

Instead, McGregor praised the Frenchman for his gutsy and entertaining showing and even gave a nod to Poirier's French heritage.

"Great fight out of them French boys tonight! Toutes nos félicitations @DustinPoirier @BenoitSt_Denis @EmmanuelMacron"

His words were unexpected given how personal McGregor's feud with Poirier had been in recent years, especially after their trilogy bout ended with the Irishman snapping his shin. However, McGregor wasn't the only high-profile lightweight to react to the bout.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev also took to X/Twitter to praise Poirier for his UFC 299 efforts, congratulating him for the win.

"Very impressive Dustin"

Depending on whether Poirier manages to string together a few more wins, he may or may not find himself in a title fight with Makhachev. While Poirier still has title-winning aspirations, his rival, McGregor, is yet to return to the octagon since injuring his leg in their trilogy fight.

Conor McGregor outlines plans for 2024

Conor McGregor is expected to return against Michael Chandler, but there is still no official date despite the matchup being announced in early 2023. The MMA world is also bewildered over McGregor's absence, as he has frequently called for a return bout.

The Irishman recently outlined his plan for 2024, which consists of facing Chandler at UFC 303 in June and then later, in a quick turnaround, settling his rivalry with Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout at UFC 306 in the promotion's first event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

However, given the frequent delays in his return, it may very well be wishful thinking from McGregor.