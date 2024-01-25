Conor McGregor and one other fighter have the most test sessions on post-USADA database

Conor McGregor is one of the most tested athletes on the UFC roster thus far into 2024, which could be a good sign for MMA fans who eagerly await the return of the Irishman.

With the year having barely commenced, there has been little time for the promotion's new drug-testing agency to run tests on fighters. But according to a recent post on X/Twitter by Jed. I Goodman, the database containing all of the UFC's tested athletes has been updated.

Goodman wrote:

"The new #UFC Anti-Doping Test History database now has updates for 2024. Conor McGregor and Taylor Laplius both show 2 test sessions this year. 59 other fighters show 1 test session for this year."

Conor McGregor is yet to return to competition after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Last year, the Irishman was announced as a coach of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. The show aired from May 30 to Aug. 15, after which the pair were expected to clash in the octagon.

But McGregor's delayed re-entry into the USADA drug-testing pool put a halt on much anticipated return of 'The Notorious'. Several months ago, it was announced that the UFC not be renewing its partnership with USADA, and is now instead working with Drug Free Sport.

Dana White throws doubt over Conor McGregor returning in June

Conor McGregor took to the internet on Dec. 31 to announce that he would be returning the UFC against Michael Chandler at International Fight Week in June.

Having been away from competition for over two years, the Irishman appears to be itching to lay his feet on the octagon's canvas. Whilst his announcement caused much excitement in the MMA world, UFC CEO Dana White has now denied that the Irishman return's is set for June.

White appeared in front of the media following UFC 297, headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis. During his post-fight press conference, White was asked to confirm that McGregor's announcement was accurate.

The UFC CEO said this:

"Ahh, no. When Conor is ready to fight, you know we'll announce it. That's what we do. I don't know [if June is a possible date]."

Listen to Dana White's comments below from 22:20: