"I cannot wait to make the walk and raise my nations flag again soon" - Conor McGregor pays tribute to Irish flag on its 174th birthday  

Conor McGregor, one of Ireland's most popular athletes, paid tribute to his country's flag on its birthday.

The former UFC two-division champion recently expressed his excitement at getting an opportunity to once again honor the Irish flag. On Twitter, 'The Notorious' wrote:

"174 years ago today Ireland’s tri-color was first raised I cannot wait to make the walk and raise my nations flag again soon! Ireland I love you and every single thing about you"

The Irish tricolor flag turned 174 on Monday, March 7th. Presented as a gift in 1848 to Irish nationalist leader Thomas Francis Meagher, it represents the inclusion and union between the country's Roman Catholics (symbolized by the green hue) and its minority population of Protestants (represented by the orange color).

McGregor has proudly carried the tricolor on his shoulders for every fight he competes in. However, he hasn't had the chance to do so in over seven months as he recovers from an injury he suffered during his most recent outing.

Conor McGregor carries the Irish flag in his proudest moment as a fighter

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor will get an immediate title shot upon his return

Fighters on a two-fight losing streak don't normally receive title shots. However, it's no secret that Conor McGregor is far from a normal fighter.

With that in mind, UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes the Irishman will likely receive a title shot in his first fight back in the octagon. During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan speculated about the title picture in the UFC lightweight division with fellow UFC commentator Michael Bisping. He said:

"With Dana [White] saying that [Islam] Makhachev now has to fight Beneil Dariush before he can fight for the title, I think that sets up a Conor [title] fight. I think that’s probably why he really did it… It’s kind of crazy."

Check out the full episode below:

Islam Makhachev, of course, is believed to be next in line for a title shot against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje. However, Dana White recently announced that Makhachev will have to face Beneil Dariush in a rebooking of their canceled UFC Fight Night 202 clash.

Meanwhile, McGregor has remained adamant that he's eyeing a title fight for his eventual comeback. Oliveira, the reigning champion, has expressed his willingness to let the Irishman cut the line. It remains to be seen how things will play out atop the 155 lbs division.

