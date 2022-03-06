"He's punishing him for not doing something stupid" - Joe Rogan slams Dana White for not giving Islam Makhachev a title shot

Joe Rogan is questioning Dana White's decision to scratch off Islam Makhachev's title shot. What transcended after Makhachev's win over Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49 blew Joe Rogan's mind. It all seemed like Makhachev was on course to getting his crack at the lightweight belt but UFC president Dana White ruled it out.

Rafael dos Anjos' original opponent for UFC 272, Rafael Fiziev, withdrew due to COVID-19. 'RDA' was yearning for Makhachev but got his fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano instead. White said the Dagestani fighter turned down a fight against dos Anjos on short notice and it cost him his shot at the belt.

For Rogan, it was a bad call from White. According to the UFC commentator, it's never a wise move to accept a fight against a former champ on a day's notice, all the more in Makhachev's case.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host said:

“So, he’s (White) punishing him (Makhachev) for not doing something stupid? Because that’s not a wise move to fight in the main event (when) you’re right about to fight for the title. (Rafael) dos Anjos was all in on the situation… The thing is if Makhachev beat Dos Anjos right after he beat Bobby Green like that, he’s undeniable. And he looks like a monster… He’s a f-----g killer man!"

Shortly after learning he's not fighting for the title, Makhachev issued a warning to the entire lightweight division. In a recent Twitter post, he wrote:

"I don’t care who you will put in front of me, I’ll smash this whole division."

Joe Rogan is back at UFC 272

Joe Rogan often covers the biggest UFC events as a cageside commentator. Amid his podcast controversy, Rogan missed UFC 271 which added intrigue to the 54-year-old's ordeal.

Reports stated soon after that Rogan had schedule conflicts. However, UFC president Dana White said at the UFC 271 presser that there's no conflict of schedule at all.

Ahead of UFC 272, White revealed that Rogan is back and will be part of the event's commentary team. In a recent interview in My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the UFC boss said:

"Yeah, he’ll be here... [Rogan] is on this week, [Daniel] Cormier’s off.”

Watch White's full interview below:

