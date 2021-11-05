UFC 4 update: Islam Makhachev finally debuts on the roster, Khabib Nurmagomedov and 5 other legends added as prime icon fighters

EA Sports' UFC 4 has had yet another update, this time introducing a fighter whom many have touted as a future lightweight champion. The man in question is Islam Makhachev, who is coming off a dominant first-round victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

The victory put Makhachev within touching distance of a title shot. UFC president Dana White suggested the Dagestani will be placed in a number one contender fight next.

As a result of his recent ascent to the top of the 155-pound division, EA Sports have added Islam Makhachev as a playable fighter to UFC 4. The move came as somewhat of a surprise to fans of the game. Most presumed that UFC 4's last DLC character, which bizarrely was rapper/musician Action Bronson rather than an actual fighter, would be its last.

Makhachev's character comes in as a four-star lightweight. Unsurprisingly, his grappling is his highest stat at four-and-a-half stars. Both his health and striking are slightly less, at four stars.

UFC 4 adds 5 prime icon legends to the game

In addition to Islam Makhachev, EA Sports also added several altered models for some of the UFC's greatest fighters of all time.

Iconic former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem has a new model. His stats have been upgraded to reflect his prime days in the sport. The Dutch star now boasts an impressive five-star rating. 'The Demoliation Man' can also be seen sporting his iconic orange Pride shorts.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping also has a new five-star fighter model, who wears gray and black camo shorts. One of Bisping's great adversaries, Anderson Silva, can now be seen wearing his classic black and yellow vale tudo shorts as well.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Georges St-Pierre also all have new prime icon characters in UFC 4.

EA SPORTS UFC @EASPORTSUFC



Fight as some of the most legendary versions of fighters in UFC history 🎮



Find out more 11/4 @ 10am PST 🗓 This Thursday 👀 Prime Icons are coming to #UFC4 Fight as some of the most legendary versions of fighters in UFC history 🎮Find out more 11/4 @ 10am PST 🗓 This Thursday 👀 Prime Icons are coming to #UFC4 🔥Fight as some of the most legendary versions of fighters in UFC history 🎮Find out more 11/4 @ 10am PST 🗓 https://t.co/DhcIEpDMl4

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Whether EA will continue to bring out more DLCs for UFC 4 remains to be seen. However, a few noticeable absentees are still not part of the game's roster. Most notably, Marina Rodriguez, Sean Strickland and Chris Daukaus remain unavailable as playable fighters.

Edited by Harvey Leonard