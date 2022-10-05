"COMMON MAC W" - Fans react as 'mystic mac' Conor McGregor picks Charles Oliveira to 'easily' beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

During a recent #AskNotorious session on Twitter, Conor McGregor shared who he believes will be the next UFC lightweight champion. With Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev set to face off for the vacant lightweight belt, McGregor revealed that he believes Oliveira will easily defeat his UFC 280 opponent.

Conor McGregor's pick should come as no surprise, as he has had issues with Islam Makhachev's close friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has previously shared his disdain for Makhachev as well. Fans reacted to McGregor's pick with a variety of reactions.

One fan declared the pick a common 'W' by McGregor:

Another questioned when he would return to his championship ways:

Another fan attempted to taunt Khabib by tagging him in his response:

One fan shared his thoughts that McGregor would be afraid to fight Makhachev:

Limòn @EbolaPuta @TheNotoriousMMA You when Islam wins and you have to fight him next @TheNotoriousMMA You when Islam wins and you have to fight him next https://t.co/sEzHVz67yT

Another suggested that he put his money behind Oliveira:

evaaaaaand @Evaaaaaand @TheNotoriousMMA Wow you should bet him then he’s a moderate underdog @TheNotoriousMMA Wow you should bet him then he’s a moderate underdog

Another fan shared that McGregor's motivation for picking Oliveira may be his history with Nurmagomedov:

Mustafa @ChosenReliever @TheNotoriousMMA He can’t say Islam lol. His right hand man punished em. Would you side with your ops best friend in any kind of contest cmon now. Conor know the code 🤣🤣 @TheNotoriousMMA He can’t say Islam lol. His right hand man punished em. Would you side with your ops best friend in any kind of contest cmon now. Conor know the code 🤣🤣

Two commenters chose to focus on the recent news surrounding McGregor rather than UFC 280:

MMABulldog @TheMMABulldog @TheNotoriousMMA Why you had 0 USADA tests in 2022? Secret juice? @TheNotoriousMMA Why you had 0 USADA tests in 2022? Secret juice?

Conor McGregor's reason for picking Charles Oliveira to easily defeat Islam Makhachev remains unclear. However, both fighters are very dangerous, and regardless of the outcome, it is unlikely to be an easy matchup for either fighter.

Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping have been trading words

Conor McGregor and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently exchanged words regarding the film industry. McGregor initially insulted Bisping by claiming not to remember the show on which the MMA analyst appeared. Bisping responded to McGregor by claiming that the former double champ will need bodyguards around when they meet, leading McGregor to threaten the retired fighter.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... https://t.co/0LGosmtREj

Bisping took to his podcast, Believe You Me, to claim that McGregor's insult was unprovoked, stating:

"I don't even follow Conor on social media, I don't interact with him or anything like that and he's just going to come out the blue and do stuff like that, I don't get it."

He would later double down on those claims on Twitter, noting that he has no issues with McGregor.

michael @bisping CtrlAltDelete @TakingoutTrash7 @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash… Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash…

McGregor will make his big screen debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in an upcoming reboot of the 1989 movie Roadhouse. Bisping has appeared in several television shows and movies over the past decade, but it is unclear why McGregor targeted Bisping and his acting abilities.

Watch Michael Bisping's full reaction to Conor McGregor's comments below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far