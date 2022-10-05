"COMMON MAC W" - Fans react as 'mystic mac' Conor McGregor picks Charles Oliveira to 'easily' beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

During a recent #AskNotorious session on Twitter, Conor McGregor shared who he believes will be the next UFC lightweight champion. With Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev set to face off for the vacant lightweight belt, McGregor revealed that he believes Oliveira will easily defeat his UFC 280 opponent.
Conor McGregor's pick should come as no surprise, as he has had issues with Islam Makhachev's close friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has previously shared his disdain for Makhachev as well. Fans reacted to McGregor's pick with a variety of reactions.
One fan declared the pick a common 'W' by McGregor:
Another questioned when he would return to his championship ways:
Another fan attempted to taunt Khabib by tagging him in his response:
One fan shared his thoughts that McGregor would be afraid to fight Makhachev:
Another suggested that he put his money behind Oliveira:
Another fan shared that McGregor's motivation for picking Oliveira may be his history with Nurmagomedov:
Two commenters chose to focus on the recent news surrounding McGregor rather than UFC 280:
Conor McGregor's reason for picking Charles Oliveira to easily defeat Islam Makhachev remains unclear. However, both fighters are very dangerous, and regardless of the outcome, it is unlikely to be an easy matchup for either fighter.
Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping have been trading words
Conor McGregor and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently exchanged words regarding the film industry. McGregor initially insulted Bisping by claiming not to remember the show on which the MMA analyst appeared. Bisping responded to McGregor by claiming that the former double champ will need bodyguards around when they meet, leading McGregor to threaten the retired fighter.
Bisping took to his podcast, Believe You Me, to claim that McGregor's insult was unprovoked, stating:
"I don't even follow Conor on social media, I don't interact with him or anything like that and he's just going to come out the blue and do stuff like that, I don't get it."
He would later double down on those claims on Twitter, noting that he has no issues with McGregor.
McGregor will make his big screen debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in an upcoming reboot of the 1989 movie Roadhouse. Bisping has appeared in several television shows and movies over the past decade, but it is unclear why McGregor targeted Bisping and his acting abilities.
Watch Michael Bisping's full reaction to Conor McGregor's comments below: