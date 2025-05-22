Conor McGregor played a crucial role in creation of Khabib Nurmagomedov's new training facility in Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media and revealed his training facility in Sildi, Dagestan. The funds used to build the facility came from the purse he earned during his 2018 UFC clash with Conor McGregor.

The fight has been etched as one of the most high-profile MMA bouts. Nurmagomedov's win was a statement made, but the duo is still involved in a back-and-forth rivalry over social media exchanges.

After retiring from the fight game in 2020, the former Dagestani champion makes his presence felt by coaching a few of the top fighters in the UFC, including Umar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

'The Eagle' has now opened a top-notch training facility in the mountains of Dagestan with the money earned from the famous bout.

Nurmagomedov wrote:

"I Beat Someone I Didn’t Like, Got Paid, and Invested in This Beautiful Place.I flew to America, became part of the biggest rivalry in combat sports history, beat someone I didn’t like, and got paid for it. When I returned to my homeland, I invested that money into this beautiful place in Dagestan,"

He continued:

"This training center has a very unique story. I’ll add this: even a lifetime won’t be enough to recoup the investment, but that was never the goal — and it still isn’t. The goal was something else."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments translated and shared by @RedCorner_MMA:

Daniel Cormier calls Khabib Nurmagomedov the Michael Jordan of MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov has many friends in the MMA community, with one of them being former double champion Daniel Cormier. Notably, 'DC' also trained alongside Nurmagomedov at American Kickboxing Academy.

Cormier recently appeared on ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Boy, where he was asked by Chael Sonnen who he thinks is the Michael Jordan of MMA, Cormier, without any hesitation, chose Nurmagomedov, saying:

"If Jon Jones is not the Michael Jordan of MMA then who is? It's gotta be Khabib, he never lost. Think about this, Jordan made the finals, Jordan never lost in the finals. So if we're talking about that, then yes. If you take everything Jones ever did, obviously, he's in that conversation, but it's Khabib for me."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below (2:01):

