Conor McGregor posts bulked-up training picture ahead of UFC 257 duel with Dustin Poirier  

Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram account and shared a picture in which the 32-year-old Irishman is looking bulked-up.

The Notorious posted his training picture with the caption:

"Hold onto my traps!! I'll get us there!"

McGregor has been training consistently ever since UFC made it official that he will be fighting Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257. The Irishman is in excellent shape and some would contend that he will be at his devastating best while once again competing in the 155-pound weight class.

McGregor is coming off an incredible 40-second TKO victory over UFC veteran Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout earlier in 2020. While McGregor may be looking bulked, the 32-year-old slugger has never had any issues with cutting weight, given that he has frequently jumped weight classes and successfully dropped down again in a short period of time.

In a recent interview with The Bash MMA, McGregor's coach Owen Roddy asserted that the Irishman is following a strict training regime ahead of his bout against Dustin Poirier.

"Everything is…the timing is perfect. Up early, train on time, go home, eat, review the first session, back in for the second session on time, do the session, review the session, back in, it’s a finely-tuned machine that Conor has running there, and it’s f*ckin’ working," said Roddy.

However, it is not just McGregor who is rocking an impressive physique; his opponent, Dustin Poirier has been training with the same intensity and he is looking in tremendous shape as well.

Advertisement

How important is the McGregor vs. Poirier fight?

The result of the main event of UFC 257 will most certainly have title ramifications. If Khabib Nurmagomedov comes out of his retirement, the winner of the afromentioned bout is likely to challenge the lightweight kingpin. However, with Nurmagomedov's UFC future uncertain, we may witness McGregor and Poirier throwing heavy leather at each other with the lightweight belt on the line.

No other weight class is as stacked as the lightweight division right now. The winner of this super-fight will either emerge victorious as a new lightweight champion or will stake his claim on the belt in his next outing.