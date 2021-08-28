"Bury me tastyshots" - Conor McGregor posts a montage of his best strikes in MMA

Conor McGregor has sent a reminder of what he’s capable of to the rest of the lightweight division as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Back at UFC 264, Conor McGregor was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Dustin Poirier and become the new number one contender for the UFC lightweight title. The Irishman started off well but crumbled towards the end of the first round, with the ending of the bout being marked by his leg break.

Can Conor McGregor bounce back?

It was a disappointing end to what turned out to be a really intriguing fight. Furthermore, it sparked speculation that we could see Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4 once 'The Notorious' has recovered from his injury.

As the world waits to see what his next move will be, McGregor has posted the following montage as the countdown to his comeback fight continues.

Mixed martial arts is an incredibly tricky game to perfect. While Conor McGregor is far from doing that in his current form, he’s definitely had some highlight reel wins over the years. The video in question showcases moments from his victories over Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Donald Cerrone and more.

The objective is for us all to see the Conor McGregor that first burst onto the scene and made everyone sit up and take notice. It’ll be interesting to see whether that catches on.

As we all know, Dustin Poirier was able to recover from that initial loss to McGregor. He has since beaten him twice to round off the trilogy, opening up the door for some real questions to be asked about the future of both men.

Poirier has his eyes on the lightweight prize in the form of a meeting with Charles Oliveira. Regardless of whether he wins or loses that contest, he seems almost destined to square off with Conor McGregor again.

If Conor can recapture some of the magic seen in this video, perhaps he may just be in with a chance of getting his hand raised.

