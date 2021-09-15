"I'm Santy, ho ho ho" - Conor McGregor promises new documentary series on Netflix in time for Christmas

Conor McGregor has etched his name in combat sports folklore with his exploits in the octagon. Having solidified himself as the face of the fight game, the Dubliner has certainly reached the highest of highs in the realm of combat sports. However, it seems like it is time for the former UFC champ-champ to dip his toes in yet another sphere of entertainment.

In a recent tweet on social media, Conor McGregor offered fans some insight into some of his future endeavors. These endeavors, however, look significantly safer than what he is used to. Speaking about a potential documentary, Conor McGregor piqued his fans' interest.

"I’ll be executive producer on the project. I’m contractually locked into 4, 1 hour episodes that I’ve to produce right now for Netflix. Which give or take I’ve it done already. 1st 1 hour episode up by January easy. Christmas presents, I’m Santy ho ho ho," wrote Conor McGregor on social media.

The project marks his second stint in the world of creative arts. However, if Conor McGregor is to be believed, it seems like he is going to be taking a more hands-on approach to the film this time around. His post on social media encapsulated his association with the popular streaming platform, Netflix. 'The Notorious' went on to detail a timeline for the same.

Conor McGregor looking to hit screens with another documentary

The fact that Conor McGregor made it into the big leagues after coming from the most humble of roots never fails to astound. The Irishman has certainly transcended combat sports, having made a name for himself in popular culture as well.

His previous documentary, titled 'Conor McGregor: Notorious', hit screens back in November 2017. The film was shot over the course of 4 years, chronicling his rise to being the face of the fight game.

