Conor McGregor pulls a page out of Nate Diaz's book and uploads a clip smoking a blunt

Conor McGregor seems to be living it up while recovering from the leg injury he suffered at UFC 264. Following in the footsteps of his former foe Nate Diaz, McGregor shared a clip on Twitter of himself smoking a blunt. In the clip, McGregor also proudly shows off his luxurious Jacob and Co. wristwatch.

This is not McGregor's first tryst with cannabis, though. He has been seen smoking marijuana in the past as well.

However, it's not been all fun and games for McGregor during his recovery period. The Irishman has been hitting the gym regularly and showed off his commitment through his recent posts. Conor McGregor also spoke about "getting jacked" in the video and his other recent posts, which is evident from his recent pictures.

Is Conor McGregor considering a move to welterweight?

Could the Irishman be considering a move to welterweight in hopes of a change in fortunes the next time he enters the octagon? McGregor looked great against Donald Cerrone in their welterweight duel at UFC 246. His frame looked bigger, his shots had more power, and he looked like a dangerous fighter in the division.

Conor McGregor's record in the welterweight division is also much better than his record in the lightweight division. Although he became the lightweight champ, McGregor has a dismal 1-3 record in the division. In the welterweight division, though, 'Notorious' is 2-1, which includes a win over Nate Diaz.

In the past, McGregor has often expressed his desire to fight in the welterweight division. Before fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, McGregor said that although he'll compete in the lightweight division in 2021, the welterweight division is also on his mind. Now that the lightweight campaign has ended unsuccessfully, maybe he'll consider a fresh start in a new division, where he will fight close to his walkaround weight.

"For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that! 170 is in my thoughts also however. You know me for doubling up..." wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

There are a couple of interesting matchups for the Irishman in the welterweight division. He could pick a trilogy fight against Diaz or a 'BMF' scrap against Jorge Masvidal.

