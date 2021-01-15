Conor McGregor's new watch: How much does it cost and what is the hidden NSFW detail in it?

Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram account and flashed a pair of luxurious watches, on which the UFC superstar spent a whopping $3 million, according to The Sun.

McGregor bought two Jacob and Co. watches, with the first one being fully coated with diamonds, known as 'Rasputin'. The Irishman shelled out just over $2 million for the watch.

Interestingly, Rasputin contains an NSFW detail as well. A sex scene emerges from behind a "shimmering door" just with a tap on the button which is located on the side of the watch.

McGregor also purchased a sparkling Jacob & Co Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette watch that cost him approximately $1 million. According to The Sun, Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette boasts a total of 342 invisibly set baguette-cut diamonds on its backdrop and, additionally, 80 more baguette-cut diamonds on the lugs. 'The Notorious' also flashed his blue tailored suit and a luxurious Bentley car.

Conor McGregor has landed in Abu Dabhi

Conor McGregor landed in Abu Dabhi reportedly on January 13, ten days before his much-awaited clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. It seems as though the 32-year-old is currently residing in a lavish mansion in the Emirati capital.

'Mystic Mac' will be hoping to finish Poirier and stake a sturdy claim on the UFC lightweight championship. The first bout between McGregor and Poirier resulted in a first-round TKO win for the Irishman. However, 'The Diamond' has massively improved since then, winning ten of his 13 fights.

Conor McGregor had earlier claimed that he is feeling better than ever and will knock out Poirier inside 60 seconds. Speaking to TheMacLife in a recent interview, McGregor noted that he has not even reached 50 percent of his potential.

"I didn't just come here to get here you know. I will continue to go forward, to climb forward. I don't even think I have reached my potential. I don't even think I'm 50 percent yet. So, let's keep going... I'm just faster, I'm sharper. I'm more mentally tuned in. I'm certainly more well-conditioned. And that's it you know, it's me in fast forward. That's how I feel right now," said McGregor