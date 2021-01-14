UFC 257: Is Conor McGregor staying at this mansion in Abu Dhabi?

Living up to his name, Conor McGregor displayed the luxurious mansion where he is presumably staying in Abu Dhabi ahead of his upcoming UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier.

In a post made to his Instagram account, Conor McGregor appears posing in front of a line of Rolls Royce's cars and with the mansion in the background. 'The Notorious' posted another picture where he showed his morning view during breakfast. While he did not confirm if he was staying at this mansion, his post implied that this was place of residence during his time in Abu Dhabi.

The Irishman arrived in the United Arab Emirates' capital earlier this week. The UFC 257 main event on January 23 is one of the most anticipated UFC bouts of 2021 since it could define the next champion of the highly-competitive lightweight division.

Conor has got quite the set-up on Fight Island #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/FhA6DoAJm5 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 13, 2021

It will be the first time Conor McGregor will fight on UFC's Fight Island. The promotion held nine events in the Emirati capital in 2020, including retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's last fight.

The bout with Poirier at UFC 257 will be Conor McGregor's first fight since he last entered the octagon in January 2020, when he defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in only 40 seconds.

The Fight Island event will also have Michael Chandler's UFC debut against No. 6 lightweight contender Dan Hooker. The former Bellator champion joined the UFC in 2020 and is expected to be one of the most fierce contenders for the vacant lightweight championship.

Is Conor McGregor versus Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 a title fight?

Conor McGregor holding his UFC lightweight bout

As much as MMA fans worldwide wanted to see Conor McGregor in another title fight, it will not happen so soon. At least not at UFC 257 on January 23, when the Irishman will face Dustin Poirier.

Even retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov expected that the clash would produce the new division's champion. But the UFC seems to have different plans for the future of the vacant lightweight title.

UFC president Dana White has been adamant in not offering the belt for the night's main event winner at this time. As Conor McGregor is the promotion's major asset, White probably plans to make him fight as much as possible before offering a title bout.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has expressed his wish to fight Conor McGregor in 2021. The Irishman has already said he intends to make more boxing bouts in the future, Pacquiao is one of the main targets, but a rematch with Floyd Mayweather cannot be disregarded.

Would you prefer to see Conor McGregor fighting Pacquiao or a rematch with Mayweather? Sound off in the comments.