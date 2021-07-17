Conor McGregor quotes Snow White to reiterate his standing in the MMA world

Conor McGregor recently posted a video of himself on Twitter. The video features McGregor stepping on the weighing scale at a fully-packed T-Mobile arena for the ceremonial weigh-ins before UFC 264.

Conor McGregor borrowed a line from the popular fable 'Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs' for the caption of his post. Paraphrasing the children's book, the caption read:

"Mirror mirror on the wall, whose the richest and the baddest of them all"

Mirror mirror on the wall, whose the richest and the baddest of them all ☘️ pic.twitter.com/bLz0N93LK6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2021

The video helps reiterate just how huge a star Conor McGregor is, both inside and outside the world of MMA. Ceremonial weigh-ins are usually not attended by too many fans. However, when the card features Conor McGregor as one of the fighters, the entire arena is filled with fans eager to watch the biggest star in MMA history step up on the weighing scale.

The Irishman has been quite active on social media after the unexpected fall-out of his fight with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264. Conor McGregor snapped his lower left leg at the end of the first round of the fight. The injury was later declared as a clear fracture of the lower left tibia.

Conor McGregor underwent surgery immediately after UFC 264.

Will Conor McGregor fight again?

Conor McGregor recently updated his fans with a video that saw him moving around in the streets of California on a medical scooter with his leg plastered. In the video, Conor McGregor spoke in-depth about the condition of his leg, his current state, and his plans for the future.

Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/iZhQ3j7B1A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

McGregor is focusing on the pros of fracturing his leg. He revealed that he had multiple stress fractures in the same leg going into the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, which ultimately caused a complete fracture of the bone. He said:

"I would have never committed to going under the knife unless something like this has happened. So something like this has happened, I'm going in, I'm getting exactly what I needed. And what I needed was a titanium shin bone. So now I've got a titanium rod down the knee. From the knee to the ankle. And the doctor said it's unbreakable."

"So once I build back you know...first of all I'll manage the incision, the cut. You know, make sure it doesn't get affected, keep the health on it. Keep building back that way. Then I have to start playing with the balance man, I have to stand on it again. Then I have to balance on the single leg again, then I'll build the strength and then I've got an unbreakable titanium leg."

All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world.

My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts.

I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road” pic.twitter.com/nNNShC8mfo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

