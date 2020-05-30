Conor McGregor ranked at No.16 in Forbes highest-paid athletes list

McGregor v Cerrone

Conor McGregor has fought once since his 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov but still managed to become the highest-earning MMA fighter in the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes. The Notorious One, who last fought earlier this year on January 18th against Donald Cerrone earned an estimated total of $48 Million.

Conor McGregor's earning were divided on a total of two fronts, with him earning $32 Million from his fighting purse and salaries. The rest of the amount, came from sponsorship.

McGregor has been appearing on the Forbes list for some time now with his highest rank of No.4 coming in 2018 when he had the famous McGregor-Mayweather boxing match.

Conor McGregor making a lot of money from his fights is something we all know. He has been an active force in making MMA mainstream and almost all of his fights go down as the biggest events in the world of sports. However, who exactly are his sponsors. Per Forbes, his major sponsors are Electronic Arts, Reebok, and Wynn Resorts.

Man, just love me! That’s all. Love me like you know you want to. Like you know you do!

It will open up all the chambers of possibility!

True self honesty.

I’m the baddest at this game by fucking far.

I even storm the arena from the rooftops!

Seal Team Billi 6 GOAT.

Geronimo! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

The list was dominated by some popular names of the combat sports world. It featured Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder. The highest earning combat sports star, however, wasn't Conor McGregor. It was Tyson Fury who came at rank 11 with an estimated earning of $56 Million.

What is next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is one of the most popular athletes today and has hinted at several possibilities for his coming fights including a super fight against Anderson Silva, a move at welterweight against Kamaru Usman, and a potential rematch against Khabib.

185! Rock in like Rousimar. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 28, 2020

He has been very active on social media as well as tweeting encouraging stories and calling himself the greatest of all time. What are your thoughts on McGregor's next move? Do let us know in the comments below.