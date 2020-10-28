Conor McGregor reacts to being compared to Bruce Lee

Conor McGregor reacted to a fan on social media that compared him to Bruce Lee.

Instagram user @westonquiroz spoke about the Irish superstar’s fighting style, saying that it was unique and diverse.

“Can’t pinpoint Conor’s style, it’s insanely unique and diverse, including many disciplines. He has the Muay Thai flow and sway with the kicks and stance of a karate master and the boxing of a pugilist,” the commenter said, before referencing a quote from Bruce Lee and then comparing McGregor to the late martial arts legend.

“‘Absorb what is useful, discard what is useless, and add what is specifically your own.’ He is the physical embodiment of Bruce Lee’s philosophies.”

To be mentioned in the same sentence as the great Bruce Lee is indeed high praise, and McGregor was grateful for the comment.

“Thank you Sir, I literally spoke on this quote today. Regarding fight promoter methods,” McGregor responded.

The former two-division UFC champion then went on to reference his own promotional outfit.

“Add what is useful. Discard what is not. Add what is uniquely McGregor Promotions.”

Like most icons in combat sports, McGregor decided to launch his own promotional company back in 2017. It was right around the time of his big-money boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., who also has his own successful company, Mayweather Promotions.

Conor McGregor still creating buzz even while inactive

While supposedly ‘retired’ as of the moment, Conor McGregor has been a constant in combat sports headlines all throughout the year.

From being in talks to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, to arranging a rematch with Dustin Poirier outside of the UFC, to becoming a possible contender for the UFC Lightweight Championship following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Irishman has always been in the news.

In recent days, it looks like McGregor has made his way back to the gym to prepare for a possible date with Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

The Irish former two-division titleholder has been working with SBG Ireland teammate Cian Cowley, who is also a southpaw.

The choice of sparring partner may also be part of the preparation for a bout with Pacquiao, who also fights in the southpaw stance.