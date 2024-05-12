Conor McGregor reacts as Ebanie Bridges enjoys time at a drift track sporting Forged Irish Stout merch

Ebanie Bridges has continued her promotional efforts for Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stout, drawing the Irishman's attention and praise. The Australian boxer-turned-model posted an Instagram reel of herself at a drift track, wherein she wore a top branded with the Forged Irish Stout name and logo.

She wore the top for the duration of her time on track, promoting the beverage wherever she went. Given her popularity on social media, her Instagram video, which featured other models wearing Forged Irish Stout merchandise, drew tremendous attention.

Check out Ebanie Bridges' Instagram video promoting Forged Irish Stout:

Naturally, this pleased McGregor, who owns the beverage. The former UFC double champion took to Instagram himself, where he shared Bridges' video on his story, commending her for promoting his venture.

"Oh yes, our Ebanie! @forgedirishstout ARMY"

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story on Ebanie Bridges

Bridges and McGregor enjoy a close friendship, having been spotted together in public several times. Both are fighters, with Bridges being a boxer and former IBF women's bantamweight champion. Meanwhile, McGregor is one of the world's most well-known mixed martial artists, having taken the sport to greater heights.

Moreover, McGregor is the first athlete to simultaneously capture two belts from different divisions, which in his case were the featherweight and lightweight titles. He is now gearing up for a comeback fight since suffering a devastating injury in July 2021.

'The Notorious' will face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 headliner on June 29, with their matchup being contested at welterweight. While McGregor is now aiming for a return to fighting, there is no news on Bridges' front regarding her return to the squared circle since her bantamweight title loss to Miyo Yoshida last December.

Ebanie Bridges has promoted Forged Irish Stout before

This isn't the first time that Ebanie Bridges has promoted Forged Irish Stout. She and Conor McGregor were in attendance, alongside several other models who also sat ringside wearing Forged Irish Stout merchandise, for Anthony Joshua's heavyweight boxing match with Robert Helenius back on Aug. 12, 2023.

Joshua won the fight via seventh-round knockout, before getting his post-fight interview hijacked by McGregor, who force-fed him a glass of Forged Irish Stout to further promote the beverage.