"One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes" - Conor McGregor reacts as Israel Adesanya signs new multi-fight deal with the UFC

Conor McGregor was all praise for middleweight king Israel Adesanya after news of a contract extension broke out.

Israel Adesanya has signed a new multi-fight contract with UFC ahead of his championship defense against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. According to his management team at Paradigm Sports, Adesanya’s new contract is “one of the most lucrative multi-fight deals in company history” making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts.

Reacting to this, the former two-division champion congratulated 'The Last Stylebender' on his deal with the promotion. Adesanya, according to 'The Notorious', is one of the few truly high-level fighters on the roster.

Taking to his Twitter handle, McGregor wrote:

"Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster! Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill"

Israel Adesanya will square off against Robert Whittaker in a highly anticipated middleweight title match at UFC 271 on February 12, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This will be the second time Adesanya takes on Whittaker since claiming Whittaker's title at UFC 243.

Israel Adesanya lauds Robert Whittaker for contribution to Oceanian MMA

In an interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, 'The Last Stylebender' appreciated Whittaker's efforts to bring recognition to Oceanian MMA. Adesanya acknowledged Whittaker's accomplishments in the octagon and admitted to rooting for him during 'The Reaper's' ascension to the top.

Sharing his thoughts on Whittaker, the middleweight champion said:

"Me and him are not the best of friends, me and Rob but what he has done for Oceanian mixed martial arts, for Australian mixed martial arts has been phenomenal. His rise to the top from the TUF series, TUF nations to then becoming a middleweight champion, must be applauded, you know. I was rooting for him, I was like 'man, you know it doesn't matter, like we're just all fighters, we're all dudes on the same kind of mission just taking different roads.'"

Watch 'The Last Stylebender' give his opinion on Robert Whittaker below:

