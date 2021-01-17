Conor McGregor reacts to Max Holloway calling himself the best boxer in UFC

Conor McGregor has just one thing to say in response to Max Holloway calling himself the best boxer in the UFC, and that's "LOL".

During his main event encounter against Calvin Kattar at yesterday's UFC Fight Night event in Abu Dhabi, a visibly pumped-up Holloway screamed, "I'm the best boxer in the UFC." However, 'The Mystic Mac' begs to differ.

McGregor is often hailed as arguably the best boxer in the world's premier MMA promotion. As if his knockout wins didn't speak for himself, the Irishman even went and boxed the legendary Floyd Mayweather on his boxing debut. Not just that, he lasted ten rounds in the fight, almost going the distance with arguably the greatest boxer ever.

However, Max Holloway is a brilliant striker in his own right. On UFC's 2021 debut in Fight Island, 'Blessed' took on surging contender and knockout artist Calvin Kattar in a highly anticipated featherweight matchup. What was expected to be a back and forth slugfest turned out to be a one-man show as Holloway completely outboxed and outstruck Kattar to earn himself a lopsided unanimous decision victory after the end of five rounds.

Max Holloway puts up a striking masterclass at UFC Fight Island

Max Holloway put up an absolute striking masterclass against Kattar, managing to land 445 significant strikes during the fight. It was a surprise to see Kattar was able to absorb the crazy amount of damage that he did over five rounds.

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier hailed Max Holloway's performance on the night as 'the greatest' he has ever seen in a UFC fight. He said that Holloway fought at a pace and rate that he's never seen before in UFC.

What a night of fights on @abcnetwork for the @ufc. I’m buzzing! Hats off to all the winners, but the night belongs to the blessed express @blessedmma

Well, Conor McGregor will certainly have the opportunity in a week to stake his claim on the title of the best boxer in the UFC when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. McGregor has already promised us a masterpiece on the night and claims he will put Poirier to sleep inside 60 seconds of the first round.