'This Saturday we shine' - Conor McGregor promises teammates he'll conquer Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has made a vow to his teammates that he will shine this weekend against Dustin Poirier.

“Thank you Team! For all your dedicated work! This Saturday we shine!” wrote McGregor.

McGregor and 'The Diamond' are set to meet for the third time on Saturday night when they clash in the main event of UFC 264. The fight will go down in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. It will take place six months after Poirier knocked 'The Notorious' out at UFC 257 on Fight Island.

Conor McGregor is ready for war

Both men have begun trading shots back and forth in anticipation of what’s going to happen on Saturday, with Poirier correctly predicting that the old Conor McGregor would be back in time for the trash talk to begin.

That process is underway, but in removal from that line of thinking, McGregor has decided to take some time away from his preparations to praise those who have been working alongside him in this training camp.

Conor McGregor never has, and never will be a man to shy away from a challenge. The Irishman is undoubtedly preparing extremely hard for this rubber match.

Not only would a victory give him the series win against his rival, but it would also put him in line for a huge title shot against current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Of course, it’s easy to get too far ahead of yourself if you’re a Conor McGregor supporter, but it’s important to recognize the name-value he brings to just about every event he’s part of. UFC 264 is trending to be one of the biggest cards in UFC history, and that goes to show the pull and influence Conor McGregor still has.

There will probably be a few unsavory things said over the course of the next few days, but that’s all part of the game.

Dustin Poirier had better be ready because Conor McGregor looks to be in the best shape of his life.

