UFC Fight Island: When is the UFC going to Yas Island next?

There is no confirmed date or plan in place for the UFC's return to Fight Island. The UFC started the year on Fight Island but has since returned to the states and has the next three events scheduled at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Amidst the pandemic, the UFC ventured away from its schedule in the United States and looked to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE as a place to host events. The UFC hosted four events at 'du arena', an open-air venue, in July 2020. Fight Island opened with UFC 251, headlined by Kamaru Usman's title defense against the BMF Jorge Masvidal. They continued to conduct three more fight nights: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez and Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till.

The promotion returned to Fight Island again in September last year to host five more events between September 27 and October 24: UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa, UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana, UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen, UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie, and UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje.

Back on the shores of #UFCFightIsland



🏆 What fight are you most looking to in our month stay?



[ #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/1339sx4YNE — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2020

The UFC's latest venture to Fight Island saw three events in January 2021. The three events were scheduled for Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, beginning with a classic between Holloway and Calvin Kattar and culminating in McGregor's return against Dustin Poirier.

UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/A0SssIDfHD — danawhite (@danawhite) January 4, 2021

The UFC has returned home to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas since then and has the next three events scheduled there.

Dana White hinted at owning Fight Island

Amidst the scramble to keep UFC 249 together, Dana White initially suggested that he had secured a private island to stage fights during the pandemic. It was later revealed that 'Fight Island', as it is affectionately called, is actually Yas Island, a popular tourist destination in Abu Dhabi.

The idea of Fight Island emerged as a location to host international fights during the pandemic. With travel restrictions preventing fighters from getting entry into the United States, Dana White concocted the idea of holding events at a location abroad. He also delivered on his promise to have an octagon on the beach. The UFC is hosting fights on Fight Island as part of a five-year agreement between the UFC and Abu Dhabi.