"A lovely sequence of my art" - Conor McGregor recalls his boxing genius in UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier

The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier trilogy may be behind us, but the rivalry seems far from over. At least that's what we've been hearing from McGregor, who seemed defiant in his post-fight interview at UFC 264. The 'Notorious One' disputed the conclusiveness of the TKO finish and demanded a rematch with Poirier after breaking his leg in the closing seconds of the first round.

McGregor also suffered a loss to Poirier in their second fight at UFC 257, falling prey to a series of calf kicks and volume strikes from the latter. The Irish star, who is regarded as one of the best counter strikers in MMA, takes immense pride in his boxing abilities and is clearly proud of his performance against 'The Diamond' at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA OthelloBT @othellobt @TheNotoriousMMA Conor fires a ballistic 1 2, slipping a check hook attempt from Dustin. He then stuffs a TD similar to what he was taken down with earlier in the round, and stuns him with a left straight into lead uppercut. Well played @TheNotoriousMMA Conor fires a ballistic 1 2, slipping a check hook attempt from Dustin. He then stuffs a TD similar to what he was taken down with earlier in the round, and stuns him with a left straight into lead uppercut. Well played https://t.co/K9QayfJedC Thank you Sir, a lovely sequence of my art. Onwards we go on this journey of Martial Arts and life ❤️ 🙏 twitter.com/othellobt/stat… Thank you Sir, a lovely sequence of my art. Onwards we go on this journey of Martial Arts and life ❤️ 🙏 twitter.com/othellobt/stat…

Conor McGregor shared a video from a fan that highlights a beautiful sequence from his second encounter with Poirier, with his precise striking and solid takedown defense on display. The Irishman also suggested that he is ready to continue his MMA journey, which has been disrupted due to his brutal leg injury.

When will Conor McGregor return to the UFC?

Conor McGregor has been very eager to return to the octagon since his last UFC outing on July 11, and it appears that it won't be long before the fans get to watch him compete again. In a now deleted tweet, the former double-champ claimed he would easily be back in mid 2022.

Conor McGregor may be away from the sport due to the gruesome injury, but he has been keeping UFC fans updated about his progress through social media. Based on McGregor's recent posts, it appears he has been hard at work at the gym getting ready for his much-anticipated return.

While McGregor has already expressed interest in continuing his rivalry with Dustin Poirier, he also hinted at a fight with former UFC featherweight champion Max Halloway. The Irishman also teased a potential fight with Michael Chandler, who recently went to war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. If that wasn't enough, the 'Notorious One' got himself involved in a social media war with interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan and offered him a boxing spar after vowing to rip him up.

