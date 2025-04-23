Conor McGregor reigniting Michael Chandler fight talks deemed embarrassing by ex-UFC referee: "There is no reason for it" 

A former UFC referee recently weighed in on Conor McGregor reigniting fight talks with Michael Chandler to finally settle their score in the octagon. The two had served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter two-years ago but never ended up fighting.

McGregor vs. Chandler was originally scheduled to headlined UFC 303 last June, however, the Irishman was forced to pull out with a broken toe and the fight was scrapped. Despite 'Iron' having since suffered back-to-back losses, the Irishman put the former Bellator champion on notice that they still have unfinished business.

During the latest episode of WEIGHING IN, former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy weighed in and dismissed the idea of a McGregor vs. Chandler clash. McCarthy mentioned that he believes the interest and enthusiasm for the bout has declined and no longer believes it is a logical bout that should be booked:

"We have reached that point [of McGregor vs. Chandler being embarrassing] and we have gone way over. It's just like, there's no point, no reason for it. Be honest, does anyone want to see that fight? No... Let's be honest, you're not getting the [McGregor] that once was... Obviously [Chandler] is not the fighter that he once was. But it's like, what difference does that fight make now? It doesn't, no one cares."

Check out the full episode featuring 'Big' John McCarthy's comments regarding Conor McGregor [1:15:44] below:

Josh Thomson names an ideal opponent if Conor McGregor returns to the UFC

Josh Thomson also weighed in and shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor calling out Michael Chandler and named a more logical opponent for the Irishman.

During the aforementioned episode, Thomson mentioned that McGregor should pursue a bout against surging lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett, especially considering 'The Baddy's' star power:

"The fight to make really is it's Paddy [Pimblett] vs. Conor [McGregor]. If you want to pass the torch on to the young buck for being across the pond, whatever it is, like, pass it off to Paddy. I think Conor's a little pis*ed off because he put some money down on Chandler to win, it didn't happen." [1:16:37]

Check out Conor McGregor's post regarding Michael Chandler below:

