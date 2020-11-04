Conor McGregor reminds everyone of his UFC records amidst GOAT debates

With all the debates and discussion going around regarding who the UFC’s greatest of all time is, Conor McGregor reminded everyone just what he’s done inside the Octagon.

Following the surprising retirement of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 last month, people began to talk about the undefeated Russian’s legacy and his place at the pinnacle of the sport.

While others believe that Khabib is indeed the GOAT, others - like former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones - beg to differ.

Former long-time middleweight king Anderson Silva, who competed in his last UFC fight against Uriah Hall last weekend, was also added to the discussion due to his tenure as the UFC’s most dominant fighter during the mid-2000s to early 2010s.

Seemingly left out of the discussion is Conor McGregor, who has undoubtedly become one of the UFC’s biggest, if not it’s biggest star in the last few years.

“The Notorious” took to Twitter to remind people of what he has been able to do in the UFC.

Fastest KO in a UFC title fight.

Most knockdowns in a UFC title fight.

Featherweight belt. Lightweight belt.

Champ Champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

Quite the resumé, indeed.

Conor McGregor set the record for fastest KO in a UFC title fight by starching long-time titleholder Jose Aldo to become the new UFC featherweight champion back in 2015.

In 2016, McGregor knocked Eddie Alvarez down five times en route to a vicious TKO win to become the new UFC lightweight champion. (While the UFC lists Israel Adesanya as the official record-holder for most knockdowns in a title fight, McGregor has gone on to dispute that claim, of course.)

Strangely this knockdown, the 4th of 5 in this bout, wasn’t scored a knockdown. Yet he went to a knee.

3 point of contact = knockdown!

With this scored, I would have not only the record for “Fastest KO in a UFC title fight”, I’d have the record for “Most Knockdowns” in one too. https://t.co/Xt9nSOQtOr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

McGregor also became the first man in the UFC to simultaneously hold two world titles in different divisions, something that neither Khabib nor Jon Jones can lay claim to.

With all things considered, does Conor McGregor have a legitimate case for being the UFC's greatest of all time?

Conor McGregor on the path to UFC gold again?

With UFC President Dana White claiming that the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch for January is a done deal, many wonder what’s at stake.

Currently, the UFC’s lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov is supposedly retired, but the UFC won’t be stripping him of the title. Will Khabib return in 2021? Or will a new champion be crowned in the future?

If the latter is the option, then the McGregor-Poirier rematch becomes more intriguing, given that it’s likely to have title implications with it. That could be elevated into a bout for the vacant UFC lightweight crown, or could become a title eliminator, with the winner facing any of the other top contenders like Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, or even Michael Chandler.

Regardless of what the actual situation is at 155, Conor McGregor has publicly committed himself back to that weight class, and could possibly become a two-time UFC lightweight champion in the future.