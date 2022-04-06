"Hungry and in love" - Conor McGregor reminisces on his UFC weigh-in debut

Conor McGregor stepped on the scales for his first UFC weigh-in nine years ago on April 6, 2013. To honor the moment, the UFC's social media team shared a video of a very lean-looking featherweight McGregor making weight. McGregor retweeted it with a message.

"Hungry and in love! 9 years ago today my UFC debut weigh in. Stockholm, Sweden."

McGregor would go on to win his fight against Marcus Brimage the next day via first round knockout, the first of seven straight UFC wins that led him to claim the UFC featherweight title.

It's certainly a shock to see McGregor back when he was cutting down to 145 pounds. These days 'The Notorious' is looking massive and has recently declared he believes his new fighting home is at 170 pounds. McGregor is currently 2-1 at welterweight, while at lightweight he's struggled, going 1-3 in the UFC.

If Conor McGregor's recovery from a bad leg break injury in July of 2021 goes according to plan, we should see the Irish sports star back in the octagon by the end of 2022. In which weight class and against who is still unknown. UFC president Dana White has said he plans to sit down with McGregor in Las Vegas soon to work out what's next for the UFC's biggest superstar.

Dana White would be shocked if Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 didn't happen

What's next for Conor McGregor is largely a mystery because McGregor is one of the few fighters popular enough to do what he wants to do, not what the UFC demands. If he gets his way, he'll return directly into a welterweight title fight against current champ Kamaru Usman.

If he does what the UFC wants, there's a good chance he'll fight Nate Diaz for the third time. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White said:

"I wouldn't count out a Conor-Nate 3... Listen, I'd be shocked if that fight didn't happen again."

With Nate Diaz only having one fight left on his UFC contract, it's now or never for the UFC to put together that trilogy fight. The previous Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fights are two of the biggest pay-per-views in UFC history.

