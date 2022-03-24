"Nobody gives a f***, bro" - Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz asking the UFC for a fight

Conor McGregor responded to Nate Diaz's comments on social media as the Stockton-based fighter continues to lobby for a UFC fight.

Earlier today, Diaz said he'd fight McGregor for the third time, but the Irishman is unavailable for the foreseeable future. In a pair of tweets, Diaz wrote:

"I’ll fight Conor’s dumb asss right now, but he ain’t capable now or this year"

"I'll fight Conor's dumb asss right now"

"But he ain't capable now or this year"

'The Notorious' clapped back by simply replying, "Ye, cool pal."

In a different tweet, Diaz tagged the UFC and revealed that he's been asking for a fight for seven months now. McGregor chimed in to throw shade at Diaz by replying, "Nobody gives a f***, bro," to Diaz's post.



"LFG Been tryin to fight for 7 months @ufc"

Diaz's most recent comments were a 180 from his initial statement. Pressed about the issue regarding a potential McGregor trilogy bout, the welterweight superstar told YouTuber Adam's Apple:

"Not right now. I’m on my last fight of my contract right now. I would like to fight Dustin Poirier now – now. Next month when sh*t changes, and people win and start doing something entertaining or something going, then it’s going to be all different."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments on a potential Conor McGregor trilogy:

McGregor and Diaz are 1-1 after fighting each other twice. The rivals are expected to fight for the third time, but Diaz claims he'll retire after his current UFC contract expires.

Dana White gives an update on potential Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3

UFC president Dana White told fans not to dismiss the possibility of a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy bout. The UFC boss revealed that the current plan is to have Diaz face Dustin Poirier but stated it would be shocking if Diaz vs. McGregor 3 didn't happen. He told TMZ Sports:

"We're still working on [the Diaz-Poirier] fight. That fight's not done yet. I wouldn't count out a Conor-Nate 3... Listen, I'd be shocked if that fight didn't happen again."

Watch Dana White's interview with TMZ below

Diaz and Poirier have expressed mutual interest in fighting each other. However, both parties seemingly couldn't come to an agreement to finalize the fight.

This wasn't the first time Diaz and Poirier crossed paths, though. The superstars were supposed to lock horns at UFC 230, but the bout was canceled after 'The Diamond' opted to pull out to have surgery done for a lingering injury.

