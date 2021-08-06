Conor McGregor reportedly had a Brazil mouthguard in his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier so that he could call out champion Charles Oliveira who was ringside

Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier for a third outing in the main event of UFC 264. While it has been almost a month since McGregor's second consecutive loss to Poirier, new details continue to emerge about the Irishman.

According to a recent tweet by Chisanga Malata of SunSport, Conor McGregor was wearing a mouthguard that resembled the flag of Brazil during the UFC 264 main-event. This was most likely an attempt by McGregor to draw the attention of UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who was present ringside. Malata, the first to have made the spot, wrote on Twitter:

"Just (saw) that Conor McGregor had a Brazil mouthguard in for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. No doubt he was gonna cut a promo and call out the cageside Charles Oliveira had he got the better of Dustin."

Just 👀 that Conor McGregor had a Brazil mouthguard in for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.



No doubt he was gonna cut a promo and call out the cageside Charles Oliveira had he got the better of Dustin. pic.twitter.com/lsFZdV7566 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 6, 2021

But Conor McGregor's plans to call out the Brazilian champion were unexpectedly foiled by a broken foot suffered by the Irishman at the end of the opening round. As McGregor couldn't sit up on his stool at the end of the round, he was rendered unable to continue. Dustin Poirier won the highly anticipated trilogy fight via TKO due to doctor's stoppage.

Conor McGregor drew inspiration from Tyson Fury

Conor McGregor wore a 'Brazil' mouthguard, drawing inspiration from Ring heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Fury pulled off a similar stunt during his February 2020 rematch against Deontay Wilder.

Following in the suit of Tyson Fury, who had a Nigeria gumshield in for his rematch with Deontay Wilder last February.



The mouthguard was, of course, to get the attention of Anthony Joshua. pic.twitter.com/9M7GKPfpp3 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 6, 2021

The British boxing legend wore a green and white mouthguard emblazoned with the word 'Nigeria.' This was an intentional jibe by Fury at fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage. Fury has been trying to set up a fight for a while with Joshua, who currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.

Unlike Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury went on to win the rematch against Wilder via seventh-round TKO. Fury dominated Wilder, knocking him down twice before Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. Upon his loss, Wilder immediately invoked a rematch clause in their contract, shutting down all plans for a Fury-Joshua bout.

However, the trilogy fight between Fury-Wilder, initially scheduled for August 24, has now been postponed after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

