Conor McGregor reposts hilarious video showing Irish fan being confronted by Mike Tyson

Conor McGregor recently reposted a hilarious video of an Irish fan being lightheartedly confronted by Mike Tyson. The video is from Tyson’s recent appearance on the popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During the episode featuring Tyson, a few unsuspecting fans were asked for their thoughts on the boxing icon, not knowing that they’ll soon be confronted by him. One such fan happened to be an Irishwoman who was asked the following question:

“Who do you think would win in a fight between Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson?”

Lauding both fighters, the fan ultimately sided with McGregor, as they’re both Irish. The fan stated:

“That’s a difficult question. I don’t know. They both have the aggression. I’m gonna have to go with Conor because he’s Irish, though.”

Funnily enough, while the fan was busy addressing a potential McGregor-Tyson fight, Tyson sneaked up beside her. The interviewer then asked the fan to give her prediction for the McGregor-Tyson matchup to Tyson in person.

The woman was noticeably startled and burst out laughing upon seeing Tyson next to her.

The @cutmanireland Instagram account reposted a video clip of the comedy segment featuring the Irish fan and Tyson. McGregor subsequently took to his official Instagram account and reposted the clip to his Instagram Stories. Furthermore, expressing his gratitude towards the Irish fan, McGregor wrote:

“That’s how you back your own!”

Watch the Irish fan and Tyson’s funny segment at the 0:40-minute mark in the video below:

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor's return in 2023 is the best thing for the industry

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson jokingly suggested that his next exhibition boxing match could be against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Regardless, Tyson’s next fight and comeback date are yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, UFC megastar Conor McGregor last competed in a lightweight MMA bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury in the fight. Per recent reports, ‘The Notorious’ will most likely return in February/March 2023. It’s currently unclear as to who McGregor will fight next.

Chael Sonnen addressed the same and opined that the recent revelation of McGregor’s return being delayed till 2023 is good for MMA. This is because it will allow other top-tier stars to focus on different matchups rather than pursuing the McGregor money fight.

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen said:

“As soon as I heard that I thought oh my goodness, if we kick the can till 2023, we don't have to do the guessing game. We don't have to do the back-and-forth. Do you know how much easier it is gonna be to make fights for the balance of 2022?”

Watch the full video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far