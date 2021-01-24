Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments after UFC 257 loss

UFC 257 marked the octagon return of Conor McGregor for the first time in over a year. However, things didn't turn out the way The Notorious One was hoping for, and instead, McGregor suffered a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

In the aftermath of the fight, several fighters and celebrities from all around the globe reacted to McGregor's stunning loss. And, his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov also took to Twitter to take a dig at the Irishman.

The Eagle tweeted out claiming that McGregor's loss is the consequence of him changing teams and leaving behind his sparring partners, who made him a champion. In response to Khabib, the former UFC double champion took note of the fact that his team has always been the same.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's claims

At the UFC 257 post-event press conference, Conor McGregor responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov's tweet. The Irishman claimed that he hasn't changed his team, contrary Khabib's claims.

McGregor further stated that if Nurmagomedov wants to have his disrespectful comments, then he is always welcome to come back to the sport from which he retired after UFC 254.

Here is how Conor McGregor responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter's comments at UFC 257:

McGregor on Khabib's tweet: "My team has been my team since day one, I have not changed anything. It is what it is. Respect the athletes, that's the character of the man for sure, behind the mask... If he wants to have his disrespectful comments, come back my man" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 24, 2021

UFC 257 didn't turn out the way Conor McGregor was hoping for

Conor McGregor was aiming for a win on his return to the UFC and his return to the lightweight division for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. In 2020, McGregor had fought just once in the octagon when he defeated Donald Cerrone in January.

Competing in the first PPV main event of 2021, the entire world was left stunned by Dustin Poirier's terrific performance at the show. The Diamond is now likely to challenge for the UFC lightweight title once again, given that Khabib will vacate the title within a matter of a few days.

As for Conor McGregor, there are plenty of good fights for him from here onwards. Trilogy bouts with both The Diamond and the returning Nate Diaz could take place later down the road.