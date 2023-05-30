Conor McGregor has launched a scathing attack on UFC welterweight Matt Brown following his dismissive comments about McGregor's future prospects in the sport.

Matt Brown expressed doubts about McGregor's ability to return to championship form, suggesting that he doesn't see the Irishman ever ranking among the top five fighters in the division again.

In a recent episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, Brown shared his opinion, stating:

"In his prime, I would pick him to beat Michael Chandler, I’m not sure Conor is actually in his prime anymore... Whether he wins or loses, I don’t see him in the top-five ever again, personally... I just don’t think he’s a top-five guy anymore."

Conor McGregor, known for his quick wit and sharp tongue, wasted no time in responding to Brown's comments.

Taking to his Twitter handle, 'The Notorious' posted a memorable image from UFC 206 featuring Matt Brown knocked out on the canvas following a head kick from Donald Cerrone.

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 Donald Cerrone vs Matt Brown Donald Cerrone vs Matt Brown https://t.co/JJRzj6s1sG

Alongside the image, McGregor provocatively wrote:

"Ya'll wanna see a dead body?"

Check out his now-deleted tweet below:

Conor McGregor's now-deleted tweet on Matt Brown

McGregor is currently preparing for his highly anticipated bout against Michael Chandler, expected to take place later this year. The Irish fighter aims to bounce back from consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier and prove that he still possesses the skills and determination to reclaim his status as one of the sport's top contenders.

Beneil Dariush reveals "negatives" of Conor McGregor's potential UFC lightweight return

Beneil Dariush has shared his reservations about Conor McGregor's potential return to the lightweight division. While Dariush acknowledges the increased attention and exposure that McGregor brings to the division, he is concerned about the negative impact it may have on the progress of other fighters, including himself.

Appearing in an interview with MMAJunkie, The Assyrian-American said:

"As far as him re-entering the lightweight division, I feel it's great. It's great, we get more eyes on us. What I don't like is how slow things start to move. Because everybody wants to fight him and everybody is willing to sit out and wait for him. And if he does win and let's say he wants to fight for the title, they'll wait, you know."

He continued:

"They'll push things back and they'll make things take forever. So I see the benefits of Conor coming back but the negatives I think for me personally outweighs it. Because it just slows things down and you get such a logjam."

Check out Beneil Dariush's interview below:

Poll : 0 votes