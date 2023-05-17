Conor McGregor responds to UFC welterweight vet's "come and get" his knockout record taunt

Conor McGregor has shut down Matt Brown’s recent callout.

On May 13, Brown knocked out Court McGee at UFC Charlotte, matching Derrick Lewis for the UFC KO/TKO record(13). Although McGregor only has eight, he vowed to own the record before retiring, leading to ‘The Immortal’ calling out the former two-division champion.

After Brown doubled down on his callout, ‘The Notorious’ responded by saying:

“Woeful attempt."

Brown’s latest win extended his UFC record to 17-13. Although he likely won’t be fighting for a world title anytime soon, the 42-year-old continues to put on entertaining performances. It doesn’t seem like McGregor is interested in the matchup, but there are plenty of intriguing opponents for ‘The Immortal.’

Matt Brown thinks Conor McGregor isn’t serious about his UFC return

Conor McGregor’s last fight was a TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Since then, he has been recovering outside the USADA testing pool, which has created controversy ahead of his Octagon return.

McGregor recently coached The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler. The UFC superstars are expected to fight later this year, but ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been approved by USADA due to their mandatory six-months worth of drug testing.

As a result, some people believe the former two-division UFC champion’s Octagon return could be farther away than expected. During an episode of MMAFighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown had this to say:

“I just don’t think Conor’s actually coming back. I’m pretty well convinced he’s not even going to ever fight again. I think he just likes being in the spotlight and I think he likes people talking about him. He likes being heard, he likes the ego boost, all that kind of stuff.”

Brown continued by saying:

“More power to him. He doesn’t have to fight. He’s got more money than I’ll probably ever make in my life, so good for him. But the chances of him actually coming back and fighting are pretty slim, if you’re asking me to be honest.”

‘The Notorious’ won’t be returning to an easy opponent. Michael Chandler holds a 2-3 promotional record, with every fight being entertaining. Regardless of the outcome, ‘Iron’ maintains a kill-or-be-killed mindset, which could cause trouble for Conor McGregor after a long layoff.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full story by mmafighting.com/2023/5/16/2372… Matt Brown tells Conor McGregor to ‘come and get’ knockout record, but doubts McGregor ever fights againFull story by @DamonMartin Matt Brown tells Conor McGregor to ‘come and get’ knockout record, but doubts McGregor ever fights again Full story by @DamonMartin 📰 mmafighting.com/2023/5/16/2372… https://t.co/T7ymG6IXz0

