Conor McGregor reveals how he deals with haters who question his accomplishments inside the Octagon

Conor McGregor in an interview with Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov explained how he deals with provocation on social media platforms. Sadly, for professional athletes, being in the public eye has resulted in online attacks from so-called 'fans'. It is a culture which tends to adversely affect a lot of top athletes in different sport disciplines.

Conor McGregor, being the leader he is, explained how to deal with negative people on social media:

"You know, when you go online, you see some guy saying, 'Hey, you've only fought Donald Cerrone'. They're saying that about a legend. Fans try to downplay who you've fought, or 'you haven't fought this guy yet'. If you think of it as a mirror, that person who's writing or saying this, he himself is projecting his own insecurities.

"That man wouldn't have fought anyone on planet earth, he's saying 'You ain't done this or done that', but it's really his own thoughts - it's like a mirror. As long as you're right, everything else around you will become right and that's it.

"I have been reactive to the external and even now with all the things that are going on with the fight business, it's an attempt to get a reaction. It's like a bait on a fishing rod, they want to draw a reaction to paint your character or push you in a different route. As long as you're strong, and leading from the top, it's non-existent, you're not reactive, you're creative."

Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier next in 2021

Conor McGregor is set to take on Dustin Poirier at Fight Island on January 23rd, a fight which could decide the next challenger for the lightweight title. Although it remains unclear if current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will return for another fight, the winner of the above-mentioned bout will hold all the cards for the next title shot.

Advertisement

World Champ Champ Day, you love to see it. pic.twitter.com/zIV46Y2qI1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2020

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor met back in 2014 when the Irishman TKO'd the American inside the first round.

Poirier jumped up a division after that fight and has been on an incredible run, which led him a title shot against Khabib. It'll be interesting to see who comes out ahead in their fight in January.