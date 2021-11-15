Conor McGregor claims Khamzat Chimaev offered to help him "beat up the little scared pigeon" Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev recently had a friendly exchange on Twitter.

After agreeing to fight the Chechen-born Swede, McGregor claimed Chimaev offered to help him "beat up" Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Responding to Chimaev's post, which teased a fight against McGregor, the former two-division UFC champ wrote:

"Bratha, no problem. I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon b**ch. Chechnya knows! F**k those eagles mma pu****s, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go! The Mac and Akhmat! We take no s**t! Never peace."

The Irishman added that Khabib and his crew "attacked" Artem Lobov and his Chechen friend, Islam.

To take revenge on behalf of his longtime training partner, Conor McGregor and his entourage enacted the infamous dolly incident at the Barclays Center.

Chimaev last fought Li Jingliang at UFC 267. Despite coming off a year-long lay off due to his battle with COVID-19, 'Borz' dominated his Chinese opponent. He submitted Jingliang in the first round via submission.

After the fight, Chimaev went on a callout spree. He challenged the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

McGregor, the latest addition to Chimaev's callout list, is currently competing at lightweight. However, the Irishman has said he doesn't mind moving up a weight class for his highly-anticipated return.

Conor McGregor inspired Khamzat Chimaev to pursue MMA

Khamzat Chimaev made his professional MMA debut in 2018. However, he wasn't sure about his career choice two years before that.

After watching Conor McGregor pull of the unthinkable when he knocked out Jose Aldo, 'Borz' realized he had "something special" inside him. Speaking to ESPN MMA, Chimaev said:

"I was watching his [McGregor's] fight. I was watching him fight Aldo. I was sitting in night and was working. I was taking rest for 15 minutes and watched his fight. I always look at that like if the guys make so many money like millions and this stuff, why I can't do it now. I'm a fighter, I'm a warrior and I have something special inside me. I had to find some way and take out this to show to the people."

Catch Chiamev's comments on McGregor in the video below (10:10):

