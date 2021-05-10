Conor McGregor reveals how many times he will fight in 2021

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed on Twitter that he intends to fight at least twice more in 2021.

Conor McGregor recently held a Q&A on Twitter where he invited questions from his fans and followers. The session titled #asknotorious received hundreds of questions from people all around the world.

The Irishman returned to the octagon at UFC 257 on January 24, 2021, after more than a year. His last outing was at UFC 246 on January 18, 2020, where he knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round of a welterweight bout.

At UFC 257, Conor McGregor suffered the first TKO loss of his career at the hands of Dustin Poirier. In the post-fight interview, 'Notorious' pointed to the lack of octagon activity as one of the reasons for his downfall. He insisted that we would see more of him inside the octagon, and it seems Conor McGregor is still firm on fighting multiple times this year.

Who will Conor McGregor face in the remainder of 2021?

'Notorious' is set to face 'The Diamond' in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Dustin Poirier is currently ranked number one in the UFC lightweight rankings. He passed up a title fight with Charles Oliveira for a trilogy bout with McGregor.

Charles Oliveira will now face Michael Chandler in a fight for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 on May 15, 2021.

Dustin Poirier's game plan seems to be to win the money fight against Conor McGregor, retain the number one spot, and then fight for the belt. But that seems to be McGregor's plan as well.

Conor McGregor is currently 1-2 at lightweight and desperately needs a win to stay relevant in the division. Given that he's fighting the number one contender, a win over Poirier would certainly guarantee McGregor a title shot.

Effectively, we could see Conor McGregor fight for the number one contender spot in July, and if he wins, we could see him fight for the lightweight belt later this year.

'Notorious' recently tweeted that he'd like to capture the lightweight belt and then go after the welterweight belt. However, if that were to happen, it most likely will happen in 2022.

Conor McGregor's plan to fight twice more in 2021 seems to align perfectly with his lightweight title aspirations. The road to the title won't be easy, though. He has to make it through Dustin Poirier once more.