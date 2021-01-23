Conor McGregor reveals what he is planning as a gift for his son's 21st birthday

Conor McGregor has a unique gift for his son when he turns 21 years of age. The former UFC two-division champion plans to surprise Conor Jack McGregor Jr. with a 21-year-old Proper 12 Irish whiskey for his 21st birthday.

Conor Jr. is currently 3 years of age.

Proper 12 is McGregor's own whiskey brand which he founded in 2018. Named after the Irishman's neighborhood of Dublin 12, Proper 12 whiskey was first stored in bourbon barrels at a whiskey distillery in 2016, which currently makes the whiskey a minimum four-year-old product.

Conor McGregor recently appeared on Extratv, where he revealed that he will gift his son a 21-year-old Proper 12 whiskey when he turns 21.

"It's the smoothest four year age whiskey on the market bar none, and we are only at the beginning... I've even got barrels of Proper 12 boxed off for my son when he turns 21 years of age. So my son is gonna turn 21, he's gonna walk into a 21 year age Proper 12 empire, and I'm very excited about that. One, to show him, and two, to taste it myself," said McGregor.

Proper 12 whiskey was initially launched in Ireland and the United States, before its distribution expanded to the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Russia, Poland and South Africa.

How much is Conor McGregor's Proper 12 whiskey worth?

As of August 2020, Proper 12 was reported to be valued at $234.9 million, according to Independent.ie.

Proper 12 contributes a hefty share in the net worth of Conor McGregor which is apparently estimated to be at $120 million. The popularity of Conor McGregor also helped him work out a deal with the UFC where Proper 12's logo was on the canvas of the UFC octagon in his superfight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Apart from his whiskey brand, Conor McGregor owns a clothing company in partnership with David August, known as 'August McGregor'. The 32-year-old is also the owner of his media company The Mac Life, and has endorsement deals with Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, Reebok, and Burger King. He was ranked No.16 in Forbes' latest list of highest paid athletes, making him the richest MMA fighter in the world.

Conor McGregor will make his return to the octagon on January 23 at UFC 257 when he faces Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated rematch.