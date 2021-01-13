Conor McGregor rookie cards: What are they and how can you get them?

Conor McGregor's rookie cards have been the highest-selling item in terms of collector interest when it comes to UFC trading cards. The Irishman's rarest cards sell for four-figure prices. The cards can be bought online via eBay.

Rookie cards are essentially trading cards featuring athletes after they have participated in the highest level of competition in their respective sport. Athletes are commemorated on trading cards that are bought by collectors and enthusiasts usually based on the popularity of an athlete.

Over the years, UFC's foray into the trading card business has turned out well as the promotion gradually progressed in terms of the quality of the cards, autographs, and their popularity among collectors. The UFC also includes several used and worn materials during fights to add more intrigue to the cards.

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star in the UFC and his popularity only rises with each passing day. McGregor's popularity is often credited to his unorthodox and prolific fighting style, his outspoken attitude, and brash behavior.

McGregor likes to predict the outcomes of his fights and his predictions often come true, earning him the nickname 'Mystic Mac'. All these things keep him trending and collectors throng for his rookie cards.

With his cards selling like hot cakes, Topps, the company which owns the primary UFC trading card license, is bringing in multiple cards for different budgets and target customer bases. As McGregor's popularity continues to rise, so do the sales of his rookie cards.

McGregor got his first MMA cards in 2013 Topps UFC Bloodlines and since then, has been featured in various other rookie cards. There are parallel versions of the Conor McGregor cards with different bits of memorabilia and autographs included which are priced separately according to rarity.

Conor McGregor close to becoming a UFC champion again

McGregor is scheduled to take on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view on January 23. A victory in the fight will ensure a title fight up next for the former king of the lightweight division.

UFC president Dana White has said that if Conor McGregor manages to beat Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov is willing to return to the octagon, the pair will rematch for the title.